Charles Onvie Honeycutt, 82, of Huntsville, passed away January 1, 2018, at LaFollette Medical Center in LaFollette.

Born in Campbell County, May 17, 1935, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marcia Lou Honeycutt; and parents, Elvin and Sylvia Crabtree Honeycutt.

He was a member of Morning Star Baptist Church.

He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Lowe of Oneida; sons, Charles Anthony Honeycutt of Huntsville, and Christopher Andy (Stacy) Honeycutt of Oneida; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, special friends: Virgil Wilson, Billy and Nadine Duncan, Larry Sexton, Hoarse Allen, and Ralph; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted January 3, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville with Bro. Larry Sexton and Gary Crabtree officiating. Music was provided by Morning Star church choir. Graveside service was conducted January 4, at Charles Honeycutt Family Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.