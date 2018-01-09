William Henry Smith, of Oneida, passed away January 1, 2018, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Laurence C. (Star) and Thelma Tallasen Smith; grandparents: Tallas and Severine Everson Tallasen, and Henry Clay and Lucinda Terry Smith; sisters: Clara Jo (W.M., Jr.) Brown, Barbara Ann (Ronald) Walls, Alma (Ray) Partain; brother, Thomas Clifton (Barbara) Smith; sister-in-law, Joyce Smith; and nephews: William, Stephane, Larry, and Mark Smith.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force; and served as teacher, coach and principal at Oneida High School until his retirement. He and his wife traveled extensively in their early retirement years. He main hobby was woodworking and he was master craftsman. He also enjoyed flying and gardening and church and family were very important to him.

He is survived by his wife, Nadine Chitwood Smith of Oneida; sons: Roger Alan (Dana) Smith, and William H. (Laurie) Smith, Jr. ; granddaughter, Jessica; brothers: Robert Lee Smith of Atlanta, Ga., and Laurence Carlyle Smith of Omaha, Neb.; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted January 4, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home. Graveside service was conducted January 5 at H.C. Smith Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.