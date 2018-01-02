Wilma June West, 66, of LaFollette, passed away December 23, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew James and Georgia Pauline Money West; brother, John Lee; and sisters, Irene Small and Wanda Marlow.

She was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by her brothers, Franklin West, and Marvin (Emma Gaye) West, both of Pioneer; sister, Lois Blue of Pioneer; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

No service is planned at this time.

Arrangements by Martin Wilson Funeral Home.