Wilma June West, 66, of LaFollette, passed away December 23, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew James and Georgia Pauline Money West; brother, John Lee; and sisters, Irene Small and Wanda Marlow.

She was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by her brothers, Franklin West, and Marvin (Emma Gaye) West, both of Pioneer; sister, Lois Blue of Pioneer; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

No service is planned at this time.

Arrangements by Martin Wilson Funeral Home.

SHARE
mm
IH Staff
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.