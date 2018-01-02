Wanda Lee Phillips, 74 of Tunnel Hill community in Helenwood, passed away December 24, 2017, at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville.

Born in Scott County, February 7, 1943, she was preceded in death by her husband, Seagal Roy Phillips; granddaughter, Chasty Rose Carson; mother, Gada N. Lay; brother, Billy H. Lay; sister, Effie Arlena Lay; grandmother, Flora Honeycutt; and in-laws: Burl and Julia Mae Phillips, Mary Jane Lay, Irene Carson, Goldie and Paul Carson, Velma and LD Jeffers, Arzo Phillips, Hubert Phillips, and Walter Duncan.

She was a co-founder of Faith of God Non-Denominational Church; and was a very talented piano player, singer, and songwriter. She was a fierce Christian and spent her life dedicated to the Lord, having read the KJV Bible through at least 40 times. She always went out of her way to help others in times of need. She loved going to Walmart and witnessing to people she met about God. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She loved decorating for Christmas time, often filling the inside of the church with lights from top to bottom; and loved cooking meals for the entire family.

She is survived by her daughter, Shonda Rolene Phillips; son, Shane Roy Phillips; grandchildren: Darcy Shane Phillips, Jennifer Paige Casey, and Nicole Shanae Casey; great-grandchildren: Dakota, Leia, Anakin, Jycen; step-great-grandson Urban; brother, Bobby A. (Carolyn) Lay; sisters, Janette (George) Taylor, and Elvina Rose DeMoss; sister-in-law, Nellie June Duncan; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted December 29, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Randall Duncan officiating. Music was provided by Allen and Diane Carson. Graveside service was conducted December 30, at Sexton Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.