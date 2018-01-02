Vicky Lynn Lutes Payne, 57, of Winfield, passed away December 20, 2017, at her home.

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, December 12, 1960, she was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Irene Neal Lutes; brother, Jerry Lutes; step-daughter, Jami Payne Huling; and nephew, Larry Bruce Fox.

She is survived by her daughters, Danielle Irene Payne, and Sydney Marie Payne; step-son, David Payne; grandchildren: Carleigh Payne, Samson Ross, Keira Anderson, and Lincoln, Kaylee, Maddy, and Logan Ross; sisters: Kathy (Victor) Chitwood, Judy Weatherman, and Donna (Wayne) Daugherty; brother, Jim Lutes; niece, Brittney (Jason) Puckett; great-nieces and nephew: Deja Puckett, Hannah (Jake) King, and Colby (Micah) Fox; and many other relatives and friends.

Her request was cremation. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.