Failing to remember his coat proved to be a costly mistake for an Oneida man accused of stealing merchandise from Walmart on Saturday.

Dewitt Foster, 51, of Oneida, is not only facing charges for shoplifting, but is also facing drug-related charges after he was identified by the coat he allegedly left behind at the store. And, two more people in his company are facing charges, as well.

According to an arrest warrant filed by Oneida Police Department Agent Bill Miller, Foster was identified after leaving his coat inside the Walmart store. The coat reportedly had Foster's name on the inside tag.

Foster was accused of taking $116.98 in merchandise from the store without paying for it, which launched the investigation.

After locating Foster's coat and tracking him down at his residence, Miller allegedly observed two small baggies of meth inside Foster's shirt pocket, allegedly packaged for resale. Inside the home, Miller wrote, were syringes, one of which was loaded with meth, along with cans that tested positive for meth.

Foster was charged with possession of methamphetamine for resale, theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jamie Smith, 37, was arrested at the home and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Also arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia was Timothy E. Rosenbaum, 42. Both reportedly lived at the Phillips Flats Road home with Foster.