HUNTSVILLE — Scott County Mayor Dale Perdue has recommended that County Commission remove Dr. Trent Cross from his position as the county’s medical examiner, a recommendation that the legislative body will take up at its meeting on Jan. 15.

Perdue made the recommendation at Monday’s Intergovernmental Committee workshop. That committee, of which Cross is chair but was absent, voted 6-0 to forward the recommendation to the full commission.

The mayor’s recommendation is in light of an audit finding that was returned by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office several weeks ago and made public last month. In its annual audit of Scott County’s finances, the Comptroller’s Office found that Cross — who represents Scott County Commission from the 5th District — had been receiving a salary as the medical examiner since August 2016, when commissioners adopted the budget for fiscal year 2016-2017.

Prior to reading aloud from a prepared statement at Monday’s meeting, Perdue said, “This is something that was supposed to be done today but it didn’t happen. This is just something that we’re going to have to do, regardless and no matter what.” He then issued a copy of his prepared remarks to each commissioner, which in part read, “I am recommending the removal of Dr. Trent Cross as medical examiner for Scott County.”

