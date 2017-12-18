HUNTSVILLE — For the woman described by state’s attorney David Pollard as being the “impetus” in the shooting death of a 20-year-old Clinton man two years ago, the third time was the charm.

Sheriann N. Turner, 26, of Knoxville, appeared in Scott County Criminal Court for a contempt of court hearing on Monday. It was her third effort to make a scheduled appearance in criminal court — and, on Monday, she did it in handcuffs, shackles and a jail jumpsuit.

Turner, who was released after the hearing on condition that she pay a $10 fine plus court costs, was originally issued a subpoena to appear as a witness in a homicide trial two months ago. The niece of Robbins resident William Clinton Robbins, she was being called by the state to testify against her uncle, who was ultimately convicted of killing a friend of Turner’s estranged husband, Nickie Ben Brumitte, 20, of Clinton, at Robbins’ home in the Black Creek community on New Year’s Eve 2015. Turner was also issued a subpoena by the defense, though Robbins’ attorney — Jamestown’s John Gallaway — said Monday that he would not have called on Turner to testify at trial.

