HUNTSVILLE — A Kentucky man who sexually assaulted two young girls under the age of 13 will serve 20 years in prison.

Jonathan Wesley Bolin, 22, was sentenced by Scott County Criminal Court Judge Shayne Sexton on Monday to a 20-year prison sentence after Bolin entered a guilty plea to four charges that he had been indicted on.

Bolin was originally charged with two counts of rape of a child, nine counts of aggravated sexual battery and attempted aggravated rape. He was arrested on Sept. 1, 2016, following an investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department and was later named in a 34-count indictment stemming from that investigation.

To continue reading, please subscribe to the Independent Herald . If you are already a subscriber, email subscriptions@ihoneida.com with the name and address to which your newspaper is mailed to receive login credentials. If you are a subscriber who is logged in and believe you are seeing this message in error, please email subscriptions@ihoneida.com or call 423-569-6343.

The complete story can be found in the December 21, 2017 print edition of the Independent Herald.