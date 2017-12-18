HUNTSVILLE — The Cleveland, Tenn., man accused of killing one and injuring others during a concert rampage at Trails End Campground two years ago will serve a maximum of six years in prison, after pleading guilty to several of the charges against him.

Billy Jason Carson, 44, entered an Alford plea to five of the 15 charges he was facing during an hour-long hearing in Scott County Criminal Court Monday morning. The agreement is a “best interest” plea arrangement under which criminal defendants plead guilty because it is in their best interest but stop short of admitting their guilt.

In Carson’s case, his attorney — Ken Miller — contended that his actions in the aftermath of a Trace Adkins concert at Trails End Campground in May 2015 were those of self-defense, but acknowledged that it was likely a Scott County jury would have convicted Carson on at least some of the charges he was facing.

