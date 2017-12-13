HUNTSVILLE — One day after being arrested for failure to pay child support, an Oneida sex offender landed back in jail Wednesday (Dec. 6) after being charged with the rape of a 13-year-old child.

Derrick Slaven, 33, of a Big Ridge Road address in Oneida, is accused of digitally raping a 13-year-old girl, groping her and asking for oral sex before the girl was able to escape the bedroom where Slaven allegedly had her cornered.

Slaven was convicted of rape of a child in 2005, involving a victim under the age of 13, when he was 21.

