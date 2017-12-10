KINGSTON — Every time Oneida needed a big play, someone stepped up to make a big play.

That was the theme of Friday’s District 3-A showdown here, as the Lady Indians knocked off previously unbeaten Midway 57-46 to help confuse the tone of the way the conference appeared to be setting up in the early season.

Ultimately, the game was a story of which team could shoot the ball and which couldn’t. With Oneida’s zone defense taking away Midway’s post game, the Green Wave were forced to settle for long shots and could not make them, finishing with a 29 percent shooting percentage that included just one of 22 from 3-point range. On the other end, Oneida shot 54 percent, including 50 percent from 3-point range.

