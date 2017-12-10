KNOXVILLE — Points proved to be hard to come by here Friday, as Fulton dealt Scott its first district loss of the season, 47-26.

Seven different Lady Highlanders scored, but none more than five, as the Falcons pulled away for a 21-point win that was never really in doubt.

Janae Fuqua scored all six of her points in the first quarter to help Fulton to an early 15-5 lead. That was the margin at the half, 23-13, but the third quarter was too much like the first. It was an eight-minute period that saw the Lady Highlanders score just one field goal, while Fulton went on a 13-3 run to double its lead to 36-16 as the fourth quarter began.

The Lady Highlanders shot just 23 percent on the night, and got to the free throw line just five times.

Journey Babb finished with seven rebounds. Lyndsey Summers had two blocked shots.

FULTON (47): Manning 13, Latham 8, Tinsley 8, Bailey 7, Fugua 6, Dalton 5.

SCOTT (26): Chaney 5, Sexton 5, J. Babb 5, Stanley 5, Sellers 2, Myers 2, Summers 2.