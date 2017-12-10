KINGSTON — It wasn’t pretty, but the end result was all that mattered, as Oneida out-lasted Midway 67-49 here Friday to grab its second District 3-A win of the season.

The Indians, who are off to a 2-0 start in district play for the first time in four years, trailed after the first quarter against the winless Green Wave, before going on a 23-6 run in the second quarter to take control.

Midway never led once Oneida took the lead early in the second quarter, and the Green Wave’s biggest lead of the night was just three points — compared to what was at one point a 23-point lead for the Indians — but the home team was nevertheless able to stay just close enough to prevent Oneida from taking its foot off the gas.

