KNOXVILLE — Scott High showed last spring that it could go on the road and stand toe-to-toe with Jody Wright’s perennial state tournament contender at Fulton. The Highlanders showed it again Friday in their first matchup with the Falcons as a District 4-AA opponent. Despite falling, Scott held with Fulton to the end of a 73-62 decision.

A big reason Scott was able to keep it close was Caleb Ball. The senior scored 29 points — including 23 in the second half — to help power the Highlanders’ effort. No other Scott player finished in double figures, though Bryson Russ knocked down three 3-pointers to finish with nine points.

Fulton’s Edward Lacy finished with 25 points, while Trey Davis had 17 for the Falcons.

Scott led after the first quarter, with Ball knocking down two 3-pointers and Isaac Morrow scoring four of his six points to help the Highlanders to a 15-14 lead.

But points were harder to come by in the second quarter, as Fulton went on a 19-9 run to build a nine-point halftime advantage.

Ball went off in the third quarter, knocking down three 3-pointers and finishing with 12 points, but Lacy and Davis went off, too. Davis equaled the three 3-pointers, while Lacy had 11 points in the period, powering a 28-point period for the Falcons that helped them push the lead to 61-45 as the fourth quarter began.

Richie Dykes, the hero of Scott’s non-district win over Union County on Dec. 5, had six assists in Friday’s game. Mason Tucker had three blocked shots and three steals.

The Highlanders shot 60 percent from the field, including a sterling 62 percent from 3-point range. They hit 77 percent of their free throw attempts.

Those shooting percentages are good enough to win most games, but Fulton’s defense forced the Highlanders into 25 turnovers, which proved to be a difference in the game.

FULTON (73): Lacy 25, T. Davis 17, Page 9, Berry 9, J. Davis 8, Fendersor 3, Foster 2.

SCOTT (62): Ball 29, Russ 9, Morrow 6, Dykes 6, Blakley 4, Goodman 4, Babb 2, Tucker 2.