HUNTSVILLE — Scott High senior Richie Dykes was three of five from 3-point range in Tuesday's visit from Union County, en route to 19 points. But the most improbable was also the biggest — a near-half-court shot at the final horn that lifted the Highlanders to a 67-64 win over the Patriots.

After coming up short on a similar buzzer-beater against Cumberland Gap a week earlier, Scott High found itself on the winning side of a thrilling finish in Tuesday's game, a nip-and-tuck affair that looked from the outset as if it might come down to the final possession.

Union County was playing for that final possession, taking its time as the seconds ticked down. But, as it turned out, the Patriots didn't take enough time. Their first shot attempt from the baseline was blocked, a second attempt was off the back of the rim, and Kadon Babb came out with the rebound with just seconds remaining. The outlet pass was flipped ahead to Dykes, who took one step across the half-court stripe and launched the winning shot as the final horn sounded.

To continue reading, please subscribe to the Independent Herald . If you are already a subscriber, email subscriptions@ihoneida.com with the name and address to which your newspaper is mailed to receive login credentials. If you are a subscriber who is logged in and believe you are seeing this message in error, please email subscriptions@ihoneida.com or call 423-569-6343.

The complete story can be found in the December 14, 2017 print edition of the Independent Herald.