HUNTSVILLE — If the second quarter hadn’t happened, you could have made an argument that Tuesday’s non-district game against Union County here would have been close.

But the second quarter, and Grace Sexton, did happen, and the outcome was never seriously in doubt after that.

Sexton scored 12 points in the second to spark a 24-9 run by the Lady Highlanders, which gave them a 15-point halftime lead and led to a 60-48 win over Union County.

