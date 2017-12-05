What started as a shoplifting investigation at the Oneida Walmart store on Saturday resulted in the arrests of four people on drug-related charges, one of which was a fugitive wanted on outstanding warrants in Kentucky.

The foursome, including one couple from Somerset, Ky., and another couple from Bronston, Ky., were each arrested on the scene and transported to the Scott County Justice Center in Huntsville.

To continue reading, please subscribe to the Independent Herald . If you are already a subscriber, email subscriptions@ihoneida.com with the name and address to which your newspaper is mailed to receive login credentials. If you are a subscriber who is logged in and believe you are seeing this message in error, please email subscriptions@ihoneida.com or call 423-569-6343.

The complete story can be found in next week's print edition of the Independent Herald.