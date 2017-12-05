HUNTSVILLE — A Scott County grand jury dealt mostly with drug matters during its final session of 2017, returning 14 indictments that almost entirely involved drug possession or drug trafficking.

The grand jury, meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 28, handed down true bills against 14 separate persons in cases that were presented by the district attorney general’s office.

Among those indicted by the grand jury:

To continue reading, please subscribe to the Independent Herald . If you are already a subscriber, email subscriptions@ihoneida.com with the name and address to which your newspaper is mailed to receive login credentials. If you are a subscriber who is logged in and believe you are seeing this message in error, please email subscriptions@ihoneida.com or call 423-569-6343.

The complete story can be found in next week's print edition of the Independent Herald.