Harli Smith had the kind of night that high school basketball players dream about on Tuesday (Nov. 28). The York Institute standout went off for 32 points against Oneida, starting strong and finishing strong. But in the end, it didn’t matter, as the Lady Indians pulled off a 70-62 win at OHS Gymnasium.

The win came in no small part because Emily Bertram had a night in her own right. Bertram scored 19 points to pace her team against the Class AA Dragons.

Jayden Thomas had three 3-point shots and added 10 points for Oneida, which jumped to an early lead and managed to keep York Institute at arm’s length for much of the night. Logan Lamb also had 10 points.

Bertram scored seven points in the opening quarter — hitting all three of her free throws — to keep pace with the eight points scored by Smith and help her team to a 20-15 lead after the first eight minutes.

Oneida widened the lead in the second quarter, as Lamb scored four points off the bench and Thomas and Jace Lowe knocked down key 3-point shots to push the lead to 38-27 at the half.

Bertram came up big again in the third quarter. With Smith scoring 13 points to lead a York comeback effort, Bertram scored eight points, while Chloe Terry hit a key 3-pointer and Harley Boyatt scored an old-fashioned 3-point-play, and Oneida held on to a seven-point lead heading into the final quarter.

The win was Oneida’s first against York in more than 10 years, snapping a losing streak of 12 games that dated back to January 2007.

ONEIDA (70): Bertram 19, Thomas 10, Lamb 10, Terry 7, Boyatt 7, Lowe 6, Stiltner 6, Newport 3, Buttram 2.

YORK (62): Smith 32, Johnson 14, Reagan 6, H. Conatser 6, Hull 2, L. Conatser 2.

Clarkrange 76, Oneida 36: Clarkrange went to the Class A state championship game last season. The Buffaloes are a contender for the state title most seasons. And on Friday, they made a statement that they’re ready to get back to the championship game again in 2018, leading Oneida by as much as 51 points en route to a 76-36 win.

It was a night in which Clarkrange could do no wrong and Oneida just couldn’t quite get on track, as the Buffaloes stormed to a 53-14 halftime lead and just kept applying pressure in the third quarter.

Oneida scored the final five points of the first quarter, after falling behind 24-4, but the second quarter was all Clarkrange. By halftime, the Buffaloes were shooting 77 percent from the field, including 56 percent from 3-point range — an offensive efficiency that is almost unheard of. Their defense was just as good, forcing Oneida into more turnovers than shot attempts in the first half. For the game, the Lady Indians had 28 turnovers.

There was a bright spot for Oneida: the Lady Indians’ JV outscored Clarkrange’s JV. In fact, Oneida dominated the fourth quarter, outscoring the Buffaloes 14-3. Carol Bell scored eight points during that final period and wound up as the Lady Indians’ leading scorer.

The loss was Oneida’s second against Clarkrange in a five-day span.

CLARKRANGE (76): Crabtree 19, Kassie Monday 17, Stover 9, Kaylie Monday 9, Garrett 8, Bush 6, Shaver 5, Pierce 3.

ONEIDA (36): Bell 8, Lowe 7, Thomas 5, Martin 4, Bertram 4, Wisner 2, Boyatt 2, Buttram 2, Terry 2.