KNOXVILLE — Scott High’s Lady Highlanders began District 4-AA play in exciting fashion Friday, earning a 57-46 win over Austin-East on the Roadrunners’ home floor.

Kyra Stanley had a big night for Scott High, with a season-high 18 points to power the win. Grace Sexton added 13 points and Journey Babb added 12.

Larriana Bullard had an outstanding night for the Roadrunners, scoring 23 points to lead all scorers. But the rest of her team combined for just 23, and Scott turned in a strong fourth quarter to stave off a comeback effort by A-E.

Three-point shots by Sexton, Babb and Lou Chaney helped the Lady Highlanders jump to a 15-12 lead after the first quarter. Then the second quarter was all Scott, with Stanley and Sexton each scoring six points to push the Lady Highlanders to a 32-19 halftime lead.

Bullard scored 10 third quarter points to spark a comeback effort by the Roadrunners, who out-scored the Lady Highlanders 16-7.

Scott had just two field goals in the third quarter, which was concerning since second half shooting difficulties have been the theme of some early season losses.

But then came the fourth quarter, and the Lady Highlanders had little trouble putting the ball in the basket. Stanley had eight of her 18 in the final period to end the Roadrunners’ comeback effort, and Scott hit six of eight free throw attempts down the stretch. Just as importantly, the Lady Highlanders’ defense was able to shut down Bullard, holding her to just three fourth quarter points.

Scott did not shoot particularly well from the field, 33 percent, but the Lady Highlanders were effective in other phases of the game. They hit 78 percent of their free throw attempts — 11 of 14 — and committed only nine team fouls.

SCOTT (57): Stanley 18, Sexton 13, J. Babb 12, Myers 7, Chaney 3, Young 2, M. Babb 2.

AUSTIN-EAST (46): Bullard 23, Muckelvene 10, Bishop 6, V. Wilson 3, C. Wilson 2, Mareno 2.

Scott 48, Cumberland Gap 32: Journey Babb scored 14 points, Grace Sexton added 11 and Scott High stormed to a 48-32 win over Cumberland Gap on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

The Lady Highlanders earned the non-district win on the road, taking charge in the second quarter by going on a 13-5 run.

Babb scored seven points in the first quarter to help the Lady Highlanders to a 15-12 lead, then Scott limited Cumberland Gap to just two field goals in the second quarter. The Panthers didn’t do themselves any favors, hitting only one of six free throw attempts in the second period, which found them trailing 28-17 by the time it was finished.

The third quarter was played evenly, but Scott’s defense clamped down again in the fourth, again limiting Cumberland Gap to just two field goals across an eight-minute stretch. The Panthers again struggled from the line in the final quarter, missing all six tries.

For the game, Cumberland Gap was a miserable two of 14 from the free throw line, for 14 percent.

Scott, meanwhile, hit only half of their limited free throw tries — four of eight — but shot well from the field, hitting 46 percent.

Babb finished with a double-double, adding 11 rebounds to her 14 points.

SCOTT (48): J. Babb 14, Sexton 11, Young 7, M. Babb 4, Summers 4, Stanley 2, Myers 2, Sellers 2, Chaney 2.

CUMBERLAND GAP (32): Wilson 8, England 6, Pierce 5, McMichael 4, Heath 3, Bean 2, Roy 2, Ryhlick 2.