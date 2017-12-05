HUNTSVILLE — It was once a stately dealership for Hudson cars, and had long been the Scott County School System’s maintenance facility for its fleet of school buses. But on Thursday, the old school bus garage on U.S. Hwy. 27 here — long since dilapidated and recently replaced with a new facility — was destroyed, razed by a demolition crew and trucked to a landfill.

The school system carried out the razing of the old building upon completion of its new bus garage, a steel frame structure located directly behind the old facility.

Oneida contractor Stanley Builders completed the construction of the new, four-bay garage earlier this year, at a cost of about $500,000. The Scott County School System received approval from the Board of Education in March to replace the aging concrete block structure, the walls of which had begun to crack and were in danger of collapsing.

It was not clear exactly when the old bus garage was built, but the Hudson make of automobile was discontinued in 1957. According to information on file with the Scott County Assessor of Property, ownership of the building was last transferred in 1962.