Ruby G. Keeton, 97, passed away November 23, 2017, at Shannondale Healthcare Facility in Knoxville.

Born in Fentress County, February 19, 1920, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Keeton; parents, Sie and Rosie Moore Terry; brothers, Dewey, Henry, Carly, and Jake Terry; sisters, Ellen West, Edna West, Bertha Williams, Vickie Reed, Juanita Claxton, and Verna Mae Phillips.

She was a member of Helenwood Baptist Church.

She is survived by her nieces, Jean Graham and Ruby Gail (Jerry) Steven, both of Knoxville, Fran (John) Grooms of Helenwood; sister-in-law, Kathleen Settles of Aurora, Ind.; special friends, Betty Strunk and Fay Bayles; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Graveside service was conducted November 26, at Daniel Memorial Garden with Bro. David West officiating. Music was provided by Brenda West.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.