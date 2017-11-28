Otis Church Pemberton, 75, of Robbins, passed away November 19, 2017, at his home.

Born in Helenwood, November 25, 1941, he was preceded in death by his father and step-mother, Churchie and Polly Pemberton; mother and step-father, Beulah and Bailey Ellis; and special cousin, Sue Phillips.

He was a member of Mt. View Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Pauline Pemberton of Robbins; daughter, Vickie (Patrick) Mays; sons, Kurt (Tammy) Pemberton, Eric (Tonya) Pemberton, and Churchie (Amber) Pemberton; grandchildren: Sloane Pemberton, Jordan King, Kailey Pemberton, Brandon Pemberton, Chase Pemberton, Allie Pemberton, Hogan Mays and Emily Mays; great-grandson, Walker; brothers and sisters: Perry (Sandy) Pemberton, Ricky Pemberton, and Shirley Baker; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted November 21, at Mt. View Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Ron Williams and Bro. Phillip Kidd officiating. Music was provided by Michelle Carson, Alfred Branim, and the Shoemaker Family. Graveside service was conducted November 22, at Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.