James Roy Craig, 65, of Oneida, passed away November 26, 2017, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

Born in Oneida, October 16, 1952, he was preceded in death by his grandchildren, Tyler and Savannah Laxton; parents, James and Zelphia West Craig; second mother, Lelia Craig; and in-laws: Doris Chambers, Naomi Chambers, and Phillip Smith.

He was a member of Big Ridge Missionary Baptist Church; and a life-time member of the NRA and the National Hunting Club.

He is survived by his wife, Anita Chambers Craig of Oneida; sons, Tommy (Samantha) Craig, and Adam (Kim) Chambers, both of Oneida; daughters: Christy (Jared) Ginn of Oneida, and Amber (Chad) Newman of Morristown; grandchildren: Mackenzie Craig, Courtney Craig, Trystan Craig, Gracie Acres, Noah Acres, Jaren Ginn, Addison Chambers, Klayton Chambers, Aspen Chambers, and Keiley Chambers, all of Oneida; sisters, Sue Smith and Angie Terry, both of Oneida; in-laws: Paul Chambers, Anthony (Diane) Chambers, Bryan (Melody) Chambers, Jeff (Jennifer) Chambers, and Connie Burke; aunt, Kay Lloyd of Huntsville, Ala.; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

The family was to have received friends from 6 p.m., until time of funeral service at 8 p.m., Wednesday, November 29, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Hill and Bro. Paul Botts officiating. Music was to have been provided by Crystal Boyatt. Graveside service will be conducted Thursday, November 30, at West Family Cemetery.

Jones & Son Funeral Home.