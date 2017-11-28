Police pursuits are hardly uncommon, but high-speed chases through the center of Oneida proper amid the congested midday streets are indeed rare. Yet that was the scene that played out here Tuesday (Nov. 21), when authorities eventually managed to corral an intoxicated driver who attempted to elude arrest by leading them on pursuit in his minivan.

Jason H. Goodman, 38, of Sandcut Apartments, led officers on a pursuit after Oneida Police Department Investigator Dustin Burke attempted to stop his minivan near the “bottom of the Four Lane” in the heart of Oneida’s retail district.

Burke initially attempted to stop Goodman’s vehicle because he knew from prior encounters that Goodman was driving on a revoked license. However, it turned out — according to warrants filed by Burke — that Goodman was also driving intoxicated. He was charged with fifth offense DUI, driving on a revoked license and 11 other felony and misdemeanor charges after he was finally taken into custody.

Goodman initially fled from Burke by accelerating through the parking lot of Bethlehem Baptist Church, then crossing Alberta Street onto Sheppard Road.

With Burke in close pursuit with his siren engaged, Sheppard turned onto CK Lewallen Road and then North Oneida Circle in the LaFollette Housing development, nearly striking the patrol unit driven by OPD Lt. William Angel, who was moving in to assist Burke.

Goodman eventually reemerged onto Alberta Street and headed south through the Oak Grove intersection, where he ran a red light before leaving the highway and circling the A.Z. Long building.

By that point, three patrol units were in pursuit of Goodman, with other city and county units closing in, and Goodman nearly struck several of them as he reentered the highway and turned onto Cross Street.

Goodman began to limit his options when he turned onto a dead-end road near Oneida High School. As he ran out of roadway and attempted to drive through a residential lawn to get to Main Street, he was boxed in by Burke and fellow OPD officer Toby Jeffers. He was taken into custody without further incident.

A search of Goodman’s vehicle allegedly turned up several small bags of methamphetamine.

Goodman was charged with felony evading arrest, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, speeding, violation of the seatbelt law, illegal passing, driving on a revoked license, fifth offense DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of the Drug Free School Zone Act.