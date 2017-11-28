ELGIN — Charles “Buster” Sexton, the former mayor of Huntsville, was laid to rest in a private internment service at a family cemetery here Friday morning.

Sexton, a familiar figure in the Town of Huntsville for many years, died at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida on Wednesday, Nov. 22. He was 85.

An unlikely politician, Sexton nonetheless served in elected public office within the town for many years, both in the role of mayor and alderman.

Prior to his time in office, Sexton served in the U.S. Army. During a lifetime of public service in Huntsville, he was a member of the Huntsville Fire Department.

