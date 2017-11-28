Charles Estes “Buster” Sexton, 85, of Elgin, passed away November 22, 2017, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida.

Born February 4, 1932, he was preceded in death by his wife, Berta Helen Sexton; daughter, Fayrene Sexton; grandchild, Marco Maley; great-grandchildren, Abbigal Litton and Joshua Ethan Myers; parents, Elmer and Geneva York Sexton; sisters: Marie, Ella Jean and Betty Jane; and in-laws: Vanessa Sexton, Rex Newport and Gary Litton.

He was of the Baptist faith; a veteran of the United States Army; a member of Huntsville Fire Department; and served as a Huntsville Alderman and as mayor of Huntsville for many years. He loved to work, watch and drive race cars, and loved to sit and talk to everyone he came in contact with.

He is survived by his children: Roseanna (Harold) Jeffers, Sarah Newport, Teresa (Bethel) Blevins, Linda Litton, David Sexton, and Joe Sexton; 32 grandchildren, 75 great-grandchildren, 17 great-great-grandchildren, son-in-law, James Sexton; brothers and sisters: Dick (AnnaRose) Sexton, James Sexton, Geraldine Jeffers, Kathlene Bailey and Brenda Strunk; and many other relatives and friends.

Private interment was conducted November 24, at Charles E. Sexton Family Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.