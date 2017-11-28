Beverley Lynn West Chitwood, 73, of Villa Hills, Kentucky, passed away November 21, 2017, at St. Elizabeth Hospice Facility in Edgewood, Kentucky.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Chitwood; and parents, Lonnie and Agnes West.

She is survived by her children: Jacklyn (Kenneth) Chitwood-Mackenzie, and Anthony (Holley) Chitwood; grandsons, Brennan and Lucas Chitwood; and several cousins and many other relatives and friends.

The family was to have received friends from 1 p.m., Wednesday, November 29, until time of funeral service at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Interment was to have followed at Chitwood Cemetery.

Local arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.