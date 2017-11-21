HUNTSVILLE — A Helenwood woman and her friend are facing child abuse and neglect charges stemming from a drug bust that occurred at the woman’s LaFollette Circle apartment last week.

Jennifer L. Shepherd, 55, was one of three people arrested in the Thursday raid, which took place after authorities received multiple complaints from neighbors about illegal drug activity taking place at the residence. According to a warrant filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Department Interdiction Officer Keith Hawkins, Shepherd’s minor son, age 12, was living in abhorrent conditions at the home, with drugs present.

