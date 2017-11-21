Shoppers who are looking for bargains won’t have long to wait. By the time today’s Thanksgiving feasts are wrapping up, “Black Friday” sales will be beginning both locally and across the greater Knoxville area, and deals will continue into Saturday.

In continuing with trends from recent years, the Black Friday deals will actually begin on Thanksgiving Day, with stores reopening their doors Thursday to entice early shoppers.

Locally, Goody’s will be the first to open their doors, with sales beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Walmart will follow at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Goody’s has announced that one customer at each of its stores will receive a four-foot teddy bear or a Pelican 30-quart cooler, valued at more than $300. Additionally, the first 75 customers will receive gift cards — most of which will include a $10 coupon but one of which will include a $50 coupon and one of which will include a $250 coupon.

Among the doorbuster deals being advertised by Goody’s are a $199.99 50-inch HD TV, $4.99 Realtree t-shirts, $19.99 women’s boots, $19.99 diamond stud earings, $49.99 Bluetooth speakers, and 60 percent off toys.

Some of Walmart’s biggest deals include a $129 iPhone 6, $148 Hoverboards, a 39-inch smart TV for $125, and a 55-inch 4K smart TV for $298. Additionally, Walmart is offering the Nintendo Switch console for $299, and select DVD movies for $5.

Walmart will also have special buys that include wireless printers as cheap as $19, and tablets as cheap as $28.

Another advertised sale is at Tractor Supply Co., which will not be open on Thanksgiving Day but will have a sale that begins Wednesday and continues through the weekend.

Among Tractor Supply’s deals are $300 off 64-gun safes and $150 off 40-gun safes, along with Sundolphin fishing kayaks for $199.99 and a sale on Justin boots. Tractor Supply will also have a special buy that includes drones for $99.99 — a savings of $50.

At Potters Ace Hardware, where the Thanksgiving sale will run through Monday, deals include Craftsman tool centers for $99.99, $60 off Craftsman tool sets, Black & Decker cordless drills for $17.99, DeWalt dill and impact driver kits for $149.99, and special deals on Weber grills.

In keeping with a recent tradition, the Scott County Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a Small Business Saturday promotion on Saturday. Playing off the American Express nationwide promotion, Small Business Saturday urges shoppers to patronize local, independently-owned businesses. Several Chamber of Commerce businesses are participating in the promotion by offering savings and discounts on Saturday. Among them, South Fork Tack is offering 10 percent off, Yellow Rose Boutique is offering 25 percent off, Doug’s Sign Shop is offering 20 percent off, and KC Graphics is offering $2 off gift or apparel purchases. Additionally, RaeZack’s Grill & Deli is offering a free drink with the purchase of Saturday’s special, El Rey Azteca is offering $2 off any dinner for two, and The Primitive Barn is offering free dessert with dinner purchases. (See page A12 for details.)

The Chamber of Commerce is giving away four $25 gift cards to participating businesses. Shoppers can register at each participating business location.