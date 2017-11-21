HUNTSVILLE — A strong fourth quarter by Grace Sexton was not enough for Scott High’s Lady Highlanders Saturday evening, as York Institute staved off a late comeback attempt to hold on to a 70-62 win at Highlander Gymnasium in the United Cumberland Bank Classic.

Sexton had just five points in the first half, but exploded for 20 points in the second half, as the Lady Highlanders attempted the comeback effort.

Behind 15 first half points from Haylee Johnson, who finished with a game-high 27, York had built a 31-22 halftime lead.

But the Lady Highlanders began to find an offensive rhythm in the second half, with their point guard leading the way. Sexton was five of six from the free throw line in the third, while Kyra Stanley knocked down three of four attempts at the line and had five more points, as Scott trimmed the lead slightly to 49-41, despite seven more points by Johnson.

Sexton had five field goals in the fourth quarter, and was three of three at the line, but missed free throws elsewhere haunted the Lady Highlanders. Scott missed six of eight free throw attempts besides Sexton’s in that final period.

York, meanwhile, saw Johnson connect on seven of nine free throws down the stretch, and shot nine of 14 as a team to hang on to the lead.

YORK (70): Johnson 27, Smith 20, Reagan 8, Conatser 8, Beaty 5, Tipton 2.

SCOTT (62): Sexton 25, Stanley 12, J. Babb 7, Summers 6, M. Babb 4, Chaney 3, Myers 3, Young 2.

Bearden 79, Scott 39: Class AAA state tournament contender Bearden was every bit as good as advertised at the UCB Classic on Saturday, scoring a 79-39 win over Scott High in an a.m. game at Highlander Gymnasium.

Annaka Hall scored 22 points to lead four Bearden players in double figures, while Scott was led by Journey Babb’s 13 points.

Babb had a big first quarter, knocking down a pair of 3-point shots and finishing with eight points. But Hall scored seven points and Jakhyia Davis added six, as Bearden opened a double-digit lead early.

Babb and Hannah Myers knocked down 3-point shots in the second quarter, but Bearden continued to widen the lead.

Lou Chaney had five points, including a 3-pointer, in the third quarter, and Grace Sexton scored six of her 10 points in the fourth quarter.

Scott shot the ball well — 44 percent from the field and 71 percent from the line — but was unable to overcome Bearden’s high-octane attack.

BEARDEN (79): Hall 22, Lee 15, Davis 12, VanRij 11, Stone 7, Bussell 5, Spikes 3, Stuckey 2, McLaughlin 2.

SCOTT (39): J. Babb 13, Sexton 10, Chaney 9, Myers 3, Young 2, Summers 2.

Scott 74, Coalfield 43: The Lady Highlanders opened the season in fine fashion on Tuesday (Nov. 14), dominating Coalfield in a 74-43 decision at Highlander Gymnasium.

Journey Babb knocked down three 3-point shots and finished with 17 points on seven-of-10 shooting, while Sierra Young had 10 points, to help pace the Lady Highlanders.

Coalfield, meanwhile, struggled mightily in the first quarter from the offensive end. A Brooklyn Seiber free throw was the only point the Lady Jackets could muster, as Scott built a 16-1 lead.

Coalfield began to find a rhythm in the second quarter, with Seiber scoring 12 of her game-high 18 in the second stanza. But the Lady Highlanders were still able to widen the lead, thanks in part to a couple of 3-point shots and eight points from Babb. Lyndsey Summers added six points in the second quarter to help Scott build the advantage to 37-18 at the half.

The third quarter was more of the same, with Babb scoring six more as Scott built the lead to 56-29.

Young scored six of her 10 in the fourth quarter, which also saw Shaelee Ellis and Tara Sellers score five each, as Scott again out-scored Coalfield.

Kyra Stanley finished with nine rebounds for Scott High, as the Lady Highlanders pulled off the win in the season-opener.

SCOTT (74): J. Babb 17, Young 10, Ellis 9, Sexton 8, Summers 8, Myers 6, Sellers 5, Stanley 5, Chaney 4, M. Babb 2.

COALFIELD (43): Seiber 18, Moore 9, Hooper 5, Lowe 4, Henry 3, Smith 2, Kees 2.