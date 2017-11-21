HUNTSVILLE — Having both hands handcuffed behind his back proved not to be a deterrent for a Huntsville man determined to escape law enforcement officers on Friday. But, in the end, his escapade only earned him additional charges, after his dash for freedom was ended by an intervening homeowner.

Christopher Owen Gibson, 19, of Huntsville, faces multiple charges stemming from a traffic stop and the subsequent pursuit, which played out on Paint Rock Road in east Oneida.

Gibson was wanted for violating terms of his probation and was being sought by Scott County Sheriff’s Department deputies when his vehicle was spotted on S.R. 456 heading towards Oneida.

