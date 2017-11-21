In some ways, a new bike repair station at the Big South Fork’s Bandy Creek Visitor Center could be considered a lasting tribute to Dennis Cribbet, paid for by those who knew him best.

But in other ways, the bike repair station — and one just like it that will soon be installed at Blue Heron Campground on the north end of the park — could be considered Cribbet’s final tribute to the park he loved.

The self-service bike repair stations are being installed with memorial funds that were donated by Cribbet’s friends and family after the 65-year-old died from complications of prostate cancer treatment earlier this year.

To continue reading, please subscribe to the Independent Herald . If you are already a subscriber, email subscriptions@ihoneida.com with the name and address to which your newspaper is mailed to receive login credentials. If you are a subscriber who is logged in and believe you are seeing this message in error, please email subscriptions@ihoneida.com or call 423-569-6343.

The complete story can be found in the November 23, 2017 print edition of the Independent Herald.