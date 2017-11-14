Thursa Jessie Fay Smithers Kidd, 73, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away November 4, 2017, at her home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Spencer and Geneva Bowling Smithers; sister, Betty Jean Guy; and grandchildren, Nathan and Joanna.

She is survived by her husband, Walter Hardin Kidd of Cincinnati, Ohio; children: Rodney Edward (Pamela Sue) Riley, Carman Lucinda Wethington, Jacqueline Sue (Gary) Baldwin, and Zula Ann (Cameron) Jackson, all of Indiana, and Veronica Jessie Riley of Michigan; 15 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, sister, Patsy June Ratliff of Milford, Ohio; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted November 11, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Christopher Sewell officiating. Interment followed at Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.