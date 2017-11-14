HUNTSVILLE — The Scott County Board of Education will receive bids for bleachers and lighting for the football field at Winfield School.

A unanimous request by the school board for the Scott County Department of Finance to advertise those bids — as well as bids for the Scott High School senior trip and three battery-powered, high-speed burnishers for floors — were among the items approved by the board at its November meeting on Thursday.

Winfield Principal Sharon Stanley appeared before the school board at a work shop earlier this month and renewed her request for lighting for the school’s football field. Winfield has the county school system’s newest football program and — as such — is the only county middle school without field lighting.

In her plea to the board at its workshop, Stanley said the issue had become a matter of safety.

“If you attended any of those games, you know by the time we got to those last two, we were totally in the dark,” she said of games that were played this fall. “The referees are getting concerned about the safety of those kids. We are getting concerned about not only that but the parents and grandparents who are coming down off the slope there to get in their cars.”

Without discussion at Thursday’s meeting, the board voted unanimously to request the Department of Finance to advertise for bids.

Prior to the board’s vote on that agenda item, Stanley clarified her stance from the earlier meeting, saying the school is not requesting school board funding for its bleachers. Rather, she said, the school plans to raise funds for the bleachers. However, she said, the school is requesting the board purchase the lights.

A cost estimate has not been affixed to the potential purchase, though athletic field lighting often costs several tens of thousands of dollars.

Also at Thursday’s meeting, the school board voted to accept an audit of the school system’s Activity Fund, which was prepared by Oneida accountant Dennis Jeffers; voted to pay the premium for business trip accidental death coverage insurance for the school system’s bus drivers; voted to renew the school system’s membership in the Clinch-Powell Educational Cooperative; approved the CTE textbook committee for the current school year, consisting of John Blakley, Benjamin Bruce, Michelle Carson and Stewart McNealy; approved the purchase of two vehicles for the school system’s maintenance department; approved an Upward Bound out-of-state trip to Abingdon, Va.; and, voted to approve the second reading of board policy amendments regarding special education students and homeless students, as recommended by the Tennessee School Boards Assocation. At the request of the board’s attorney, John Beaty, a second reading of an update to the policy concerning the safe relocation of students was postponed.

In his report to the board, Director of Schools Bill Hall noted that Dennis Myers has been hired as a custodian and Amanda Frogge has been hired as a special education assistant at Robbins, and Paula Sexton has been hired as a cook at Scott High.

Hall’s report indicated that Chase Lay has been reassigned as a special education assistant from Robbins Elementary to Huntsville Elementary. Also, leaves of absence have been granted to Scott High teacher assistant Robby Massey, Huntsville Middle teacher assistant Sonia Massey, Huntsville Elementary teacher assistant Cynthia Kimbrough, and Burchfield Elementary cook Josephine Phillips.