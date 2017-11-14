Players change, but goals never do.

It might be one of the sports world’s biggest cliches, but there are few programs at the high school level that embody that concept like Oneida’s Lady Indians.

Two seasons ago, the Lady Indians had lost 1,000-point scorer Jessi Morgan to college basketball, and responded with their first district championship in 12 years. As an encore last season, Oneida replaced three starters — including four-year point guard Baylee Newport — and proceeded to win the school’s first region championship in 15 years.

“We don’t change our goals, we just change the players,” said head coach Marv West. “I think if you have high expectations, the kids will rise to the occasion.”

So here they are again. The Lady Indians are replacing six seniors from last season’s substate team, including two players who are currently on collegiate rosters — district MVP Baylee Thomas, at Bryan College, and region tournament MVP Sidney Dishman, at Union College.

