HUNTSVILLE — On paper, Scott High’s Lady Highlanders lost 14 of their last 16 games to close out the 2016-2017 season.

That might be cause for an outsider to wonder what there is to be excited about as the 2017-2018 season begins. But a closer look reveals the truth: the Lady Highlanders were on the verge of a breakthrough as the season ended, playing some of their best basketball of the district season as the postseason rolled around.

First, Scott picked up a 50-44 win over Catholic to earn a berth in the regional quarterfinals. Then the Lady Highlanders took top-seeded Alcoa to the wire in the District 4-2A semifinals before falling, 46-43. In the district consolation game, Scott took heavily-favored CAK to the wire before coming up five points short, 60-55.

“The way we played Alcoa last year, we were two minutes from going to the championship game, leading them on their floor,” Scott High head coach Jackson Sharp said. “We lead (district champion) Kingston here until the last five minutes of the game. Then we turn around in the consolation game and it’s the same type of game with CAK at the end. I feel like we played our best at the right times. We’ve got that same ability (this year).”

To continue reading, please subscribe to the Independent Herald . If you are already a subscriber, email subscriptions@ihoneida.com with the name and address to which your newspaper is mailed to receive login credentials. If you are a subscriber who is logged in and believe you are seeing this message in error, please email subscriptions@ihoneida.com or call 423-569-6343.

The complete story can be found in the November 16, 2017 print edition of the Independent Herald.