HUNTSVILLE — Rewind about nine months. Scott was facing defending Class 2A state champion Fulton on the road in the regional quarterfinals. It was early third quarter, and the Highlanders had an eight-point lead.

Had it held, it would have been the upset of the season in Tennessee high school basketball. It didn’t hold. Fulton caught fire and started doing Fulton things, ultimately winning by 26 points amid a dazzling display of offensive efficiency in the final 12 minutes of the game. But for two and a half quarters, Scott High made a statement. As head coach Jordan Jeffers said last week, his team proved it could compete with the Falcons.

Five players are gone from that team, not the least of which is Billy Hall, who is playing football at Reinhardt University in Georgia these days, and probably could have played college basketball if he hadn’t had a brighter future on the gridiron. Those five seniors represented about 75 percent of the Highlanders’ offense last season.

So how do you draw parallels between Scott’s end-of-season run at Fulton and a team that will look decidedly different when it takes the floor in this week’s TSSAA Hall of Fame games?

To continue reading, please subscribe to the Independent Herald . If you are already a subscriber, email subscriptions@ihoneida.com with the name and address to which your newspaper is mailed to receive login credentials. If you are a subscriber who is logged in and believe you are seeing this message in error, please email subscriptions@ihoneida.com or call 423-569-6343.

The complete story can be found in the November 16, 2017 print edition of the Independent Herald.