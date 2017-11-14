HUNTSVILLE — A Campbell County man was killed and three others were injured in a grinding, head-on crash here that left S.R. 63 closed for several hours Monday afternoon.

The crashed occurred during the Monday lunch hour, shortly after noon, near the Scenic Hills subdivision on Huntsville’s east end. Two trucks — one eastbound on S.R. 63, one westbound on the highway — collided head-on, scattering debris and killing the driver of one of the vehicles.

The deceased driver was identified as David K. Tackett, 41, of LaFollette, who was the driver of an eastbound 2005 Ford F-150.

According to a preliminary report, Tackett's vehicle crossed into the westbound lane and struck a 1997 Ford F-150 driven by Nora S. Pemberton. Both she and two passengers — Evlyn R. Pemberton and an infant — were injured in the crash.

The accident left S.R. 63 closed for almost five hours Monday, with traffic rerouted from the Winona Road intersection on the west side to Fairview School on the east side by way of the old highway. The closure was necessary as Tennessee Highway Patrol investigators reconstructed the accident site. The highway did not reopen until almost 5 p.m. Monday evening.

Deputies from the Scott County Sheriff’s Department were first on the scene, and were quickly followed by paramedics from the Scott County Ambulance Service and responding units with the Scott County Rescue Squad. Firefighters from both Huntsville Fire & Rescue and East 63 Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene, as well.