Randall Jeremiah West, 53, of Oneida, passed away October 29, 2017, at his home.

He was preceded in death by his father, George (Gee) West; sister, Nina Ball Sexton; brother, Johnny Delynn West; and nephew, Derek Ball.

He was a member of Oneida Church of Christ. His former occupation was auto body restoration; and he loved motorcycles, four-wheelers, and antique cars.

He is survived by his mother, Rose Watters West of Oneida; wife, Velinda West and son Joshua West of Dalton, Ga., Adrian (Leah) Terry of Oneida; grandchildren: Eli Terry, Isaiah and Elijah West, and McKenna; brother, Stacey Dwight West of Oneida; sister, Daphne (David) Day of Dalton, Ga.; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted November 1, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida with Bro. Bobby Hill and Bro. Daniel Woods officiating. Interment followed at Kingtown Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida.