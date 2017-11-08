Jack D. West, 66, of Strunk, Kentucky, passed away October 31, 2017, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.

Born in Strunk, Kentucky, February 18, 1951, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberly Nicole West; granddaughter, Makenzie Paige West; parents, R.L. and Mable King West; sisters, Wanda Crabtree, Brenda Watters, and Katherine Soard; brothers, Robert and Noble West; and in-laws: Troy Duncan, Gary Wilson, and Edd and Flonnie Burchfield.

He is survived by his wife, Pernie Burchfield West of Strunk, Ky.; daughters, Sandi Lynn (John) Bruce, and Jacqueline West, both of Strunk, Ky.; son, Shannon “Bud” (Tiffeny) West of Strunk, Ky.; grandchildren: Ashley West, Heather Tucker, Dee Dee Duncan, Jason Duncan, Brooke Duncan, and Whitney West; great-grandchildren: Kennedy, Carson, Weslyn, Ashton, Khloe, Lil’ Jack, and Sadie; sisters, Layne (Rick) Wilson, and Nevada Corder; brother, Rockie West; uncles and aunt: Walter (Betty) King, Darel King, and Mary Jo Wright; special friends: JC and Angie King, Adam Stephens, Eddie Stephens, and Rick Clark; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was a member of the Trinity Temple Church of God; was a car enthusiast and loved car shows where he met and made many friends; but the most enjoyment he got out of life was his family, especially the time spent with all his grandbabies. He was the type of person who would literally take the shirt off his back and give it to a person in need–always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone.

Funeral service was conducted November 4, in the chapel of Pine Knot Funeral Home with Bro. Stanley Taylor and Bro. Jeff Bryant officiating. Interment followed at Silerville Cemetery.

Arrangements by Pine Knot Funeral Home.