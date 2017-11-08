HUNTSVILLE — Four people from Kentucky were arrested in a large meth bust here Saturday afternoon, after what began as a routine traffic stop.

Arch Angel, 63, of Parkers Lake, Ky., his wife, Brenda Angel, 60, of Parkers Lake, Larry Risner Jr., 47, of Pine Knot, and Beverly Risner, 50, of Pine Knot, were all arrested in the bust.

According to warrants filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Deputy Daniel Garrett, the quartet were arrested when their 2006 Hyundai Sonota — driven by Beverly Risner — was stopped at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27 and S.R. 63 for having a brake light out.

As he was speaking with the occupants of the vehicle, Garrett wrote, he noticed that Risner was “nervous and appeared to be tearing up.”

After getting consent to search the car, Garrett and fellow officers — including Sgt. Paul Adkins and Deputy Shane Blevins — allegedly discovered a set of digital scales and several bags of meth, along with a marijuana joint, a bag of marijuana, and various paraphernalia.

Another small bag of meth and two syringes were allegedly found on Arch Angel’s person as he was being searched by Adkins.

As each suspect was being interviewed individually, the Risners and Brenda Angel each denied knowledge of the drugs, Garrett wrote in the affidavit. Arch Angel allegedly told Garrett that the drugs were not his, “But that he would take the blame so nobody else, especially his wife, would go to jail.”

After the Hyundai was towed to the Scott County Justice Center, officers allegedly discovered additional meth in a popcorn bag in the rear floor board of the vehicle.

In all, 26 grams of meth were allegedly located inside the vehicle.

All four suspects were arrested and charged with possession of meth for resale, trafficking meth, violation of the Drug Free School Zone Act, simple possession of marijuana, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Arch Angel also faces an additional charge of meth possession.