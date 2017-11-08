Edith Litton Blevins Armstrong, 93, of Knoxville, formerly of Oneida, passed away peacefully October 27, 2017, in Knoxville.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Joseph Price Blevins and Leland Groh Armstrong; son, Joseph Stephen; grandchildren, Anthony Vallefuoco and Rebecca Scudder; parents, Christopher Columbus and Ella Kidd Litton; and nine siblings.

Surviving the depression and as a young girl, her dream was to attend high school and live in the big city. Her parents wanted her to remain in Oneida and someday run the family farm. She was such a hard worker that her father nicknamed her Pigiron. She loved to travel and lived in Ohio, Calif., Ore., Ill., Ala., Md. and Tenn. At the age of 84, she came to live with her granddaughter and shared childhood stories of Oneida, lessons in southern cooking, gardening, canning, sewing, and how to hang laundry properly on the line. She deeply loved a hand-written letter, collecting books, beans n’ cornbread, leather gloves, dancing the Charleston, and being chauffeured in the backseat of a Cadillac on a Sunday afternoon. She was a beloved grandmother and faithful friend.

She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Vallefuoco and Judith Scudder; seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, sister, Christine Scharfe; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Memorial service will be held in June 2018 at Leatherwood Cemetery, Oneida, during the annual family decoration.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.