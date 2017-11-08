Earl David “Abner” Terry, 60, of Jellico, formerly of Oneida, passed away November 2, 2017, at Beech Tree Manor Nursing Home in Jellico.

Born July 2, 1957, he was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Lois Terry; infant brother, Craig Terry; brothers, Atton “Bud” Terry, Clifton “Tip” Terry, and Russell Lynn Terry; and Deloris Adkins.

He is survived by the mother of his children, Janna Terry; daughter, Misha (Jr.) Cross; sons: twins Michael and Matthew Terry, and Daniel (Susan) Terry; grandchildren: Alyssia, Gavin, Keira, and Cylar James Terry; aunt, Bonnie; special cousin, T.C.; sister, Wilma June West; and several, nieces, nephews, cousins and many other relatives and friends.

His request was cremation.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.