Both of Scott County’s public school systems have been designated as “exemplary school systems” by the Tennessee Department of Education.

The Scott County School System and the Oneida Special School District were among 48 school districts across the state to be designated as exemplary, based on student growth on last year’s tests.

The designations are among new accountability measures put into place this year as part of the Every Student Succeeds Act, passed by Congress in 2015 to replace the No Child Left Behind Act.

To continue reading, please subscribe to the Independent Herald . If you are already a subscriber, email subscriptions@ihoneida.com with the name and address to which your newspaper is mailed to receive login credentials. If you are a subscriber who is logged in and believe you are seeing this message in error, please email subscriptions@ihoneida.com or call 423-569-6343.

The complete story can be found in the Nov. 2, 2017 print edition of the Independent Herald.