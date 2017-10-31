If you’re going to assume someone else’s identity, it’s best to be sure their nose is clean.

That could be described as the lesson learned by a Corbin, Ky. man, who landed in hot water in Oneida when the person he pretended to be turned out to be a fugitive wanted on criminal charges.

Joseph G. Watson, 36, of Corbin, was arrested Thursday evening after a 2003 Trailblazer he was a passenger in was stopped by police for having a headlight out.

To continue reading, please subscribe to the Independent Herald . If you are already a subscriber, email subscriptions@ihoneida.com with the name and address to which your newspaper is mailed to receive login credentials. If you are a subscriber who is logged in and believe you are seeing this message in error, please email subscriptions@ihoneida.com or call 423-569-6343.

The complete story can be found in the Nov. 2, 2017 print edition of the Independent Herald.