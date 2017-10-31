The Scott County Chamber of Commerce’s 69th annual Christmas parade will step off at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The parade, which is themed “A Storybook Christmas,” is keeping with its traditional date of the first Saturday in December, while also following its traditional route — beginning at HBD Industries on Industrial Lane and disbanding at Oneida Elementary School on Claude Terry Drive.

From Industrial Lane, the parade route will follow Alberta Street (U.S. 27) north to Traffic Light No. 5 before turning onto Claude Terry Drive.

The inclement weather date is Sunday, Dec. 3, at 3 p.m.

Registration forms can be picked up at the Scott County Visitor Center, located on U.S. Hwy. 27 in Huntsville. The registration deadline is Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 4 p.m. The entry fee is $20 for floats and $10 for horses and vehicles.

While there are no major changes to this year’s parade, the application does include a newly-inserted paragraph, which specifies that the Chamber of Commerce “is not responsible for duplication of floats, themes, characters or costumes.” There is one exception to that: as has been the case in the past, Santa Claus is sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce and is an exclusive entry. No other parade entries are permitted to include a live Santa.

Lineup for the parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 2, with all floats in place by 12:45 p.m. Judging will begin at 1 p.m., and winners will be announced at 1:45 p.m.