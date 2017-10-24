Scott Pemberton, 59, of Robbins, passed away October 16, 2017, at his home.

Born December 13, 1957, he was preceded in death by his parents, J.D. and Norma Todd Pemberton; infant sister, Amanda Pemberton; and father-in-law, William Dave Todd.

He was a member of Rugby Road United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Rita Todd Pemberton of Robbins; daughters, KC Hicks and Sierra Hamby; grandchildren: Maci Hammock, DeShawn Hamby, MaKenna Gibson, and Xavier Daniels; sister, Brenda (John) Tate; brothers, Charles Keith (Sheila) Pemberton, and Craig Todd Pemberton; special niece, Annette Lewis; and many other relatives and friends.

Memorial service was conducted October 21, at Rugby Road United Methodist Church in Elgin with Pastor David Gass officiating.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.