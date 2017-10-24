HUNTSVILLE — A Robbins man who shot and killed a Clinton man nearly two years ago was convicted on homicide charges here last week.

William Clinton Robbins, 45, of the Black Creek neighborhood, was convicted of reckless homicide at the conclusion of a three-day trial in Scott County Criminal Court. He shot and killed Nickie Ben Brumitte, 20, outside his Black Creek home on New Year's Eve 2015.

While Robbins was convicted, he avoided the most serious charge that could have been levied on him — second degree murder. That was the charge considered by the jury, which carries with it a 15-year prison sentence. Instead, the jury opted for the reckless homicide option, which carries a maximum sentence of two years. Robbins will be sentenced in January.

